Atascadero sex offender allegedly sodomized a child

August 29, 2018

A convicted sex offender who lives in Atascadero is facing fresh sexual abuse allegations, which include a charge of sodomizing a child under the age of 10. [Cal Coast Times]

Fred Raymond Knight II, 43, is currently in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of sexual intercourse or sodomy of a victim under the age of 10 and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a victim 10 years old or younger. SLO County prosecutors say they have charged Knight with both of those counts as well as a charge relating to lewd acts with a child.

Knight was arrested on Aug. 23 by Atascadero police, according to the county sheriff’s office website. The Atascadero Police Department has released little information about the case.

In 2011, Knight was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to California’s Megan’s Law database. He was released from custody in 2012.

The database lists Knight as living at 5580 Traffic Way in Atascadero. The location is across the street from Traffic Way Park and the Colony Park Community Center.

Knight’s bail is currently set at $200,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.

