Bill allowing medical marijuana at schools passes California Legislature

August 28, 2018

A bill that would allow parents to come to their child’s school to administer a dose of medical marijuana has made its way to California Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk. [Cal Coast Times]

SB 1127, authored by state Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), passed the state Assembly Monday on a 42-29 vote. It previously passed the Senate on a 32-7 vote.

The bill would allow school districts and county boards of education to decide whether to permit a student’s parent or guardian to administer non-smokable and non-vapable marijuana to their child on campus. The student must be a medical marijuana patient with a doctor’s recommendation in order to receive the cannabis, which could come in forms like oils or capsules.

SB 1127 would prohibit the storage of medical pot on campus. The medical marijuana would have to be brought to campus by the parent or guardian and then removed after the student receives the necessary dose.

If Brown signs the legislation, California would become the eighth state to allow medical marijuana to be administered at schools. Sen. Hill says none of the states that allow the use of medical marijuana at schools have lost federal funding.

“Senate Bill 1127 lifts barriers for students who need medical cannabis to attend school,” Hill said. “This legislation gives these students a better chance to engage in the educational process with other young people in school districts that decide to allow parents to come administer the dose their child requires.”

Hill’s legislation was inspired in part by a South San Francisco High School student who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and takes medical marijuana to prevent having seizures. Proponents of the bill claim in such cases a child needs to have access to medical pot at school.







kayaknut

Can you imagine the trade that will go on at lunch. It used to be what do you have for my Hostess Pie, now it’ll be what to you have for my “Brownies”……….

08/28/2018 5:02 pm
kettle

If only you had read the article or the legislation, you would see your hyperbole fantasy is just that.

I’m sure fox news has the real deal on this /s

08/28/2018 5:23 pm
SLOBIRD

And this is why we need authentic Medical Doctors writing the prescriptions and pharmacies filling the orders. Who pays the lawsuits when there is an incident, hopefully the parents,

08/28/2018 3:09 pm
AmericaTheFree

Please, describe an “authentic medical doctor” (this is gonna be good)? Or is it you think any doctor recognizing the benefits that cannabis provides his or her patients and prescribes it is not “authentic”? Are those doctors, those “pill pushing” doctors, that have been complicant in the deaths of thousands by misprescribing and or over prescribing opiates any more or any less “authentic”? And what about those pharmacies that have been complicit with those doctors, are they any less or any more “authentic” just because it’s a “accepted” drug manufactured by a recognized pharmaceutical company and not from a cannabis dispensary?
And the “incident” thing? What is that? What exactly is it you’re referring to as this is not cannabis that you get high on nor can you overdose from?
Doctors are prescribing and pharmacies are already filling orders for a cannabis based drug, Epidiolex, it came about just a few months ago, it is a treatment for two rare forms of childhood epilepsy. So, are those doctors and pharmacies considered any more or any less “authentic” to you?
Until Epidiolex becomes affordable to the average parent(s) that typically have children with these rare forms of epilepsy the cannabis oil and or oil pills that are CBD (look that one up) and provided at dispensaries are their best affordable option (right now, Epidiolex is about $2,500.00 a month, pure CBD oil from a dispensary? About $70.00 a month, and from all indications they both have the same results, all the parent has to do is follow proper dosage, just like with Epidiolex).
Myself, and the rest of the cannabis world, both recreational and medical users, dread the day big pharm’ gets ahold of cannabis, they’ll make it so expensive us middle income and low income users won’t be able to afford it.

08/28/2018 4:57 pm
AmericaTheFree

Normalization continuing… The same thing that is done with any other prescription drug, even dangerous ones, so why not with one that causes no harm while offering some very good results for kids. And no, this type of cannabis isn’t gonna have our kids runnin’ around school high, nope! It’ll probably translate into those kids with autism and epilepsy, the main medical use of cannabis for kids, to better function at school while increasing their attendance. WIN-WIN!

08/28/2018 8:27 am
