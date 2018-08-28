Bill allowing medical marijuana at schools passes California Legislature

August 28, 2018

A bill that would allow parents to come to their child’s school to administer a dose of medical marijuana has made its way to California Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk. [Cal Coast Times]

SB 1127, authored by state Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), passed the state Assembly Monday on a 42-29 vote. It previously passed the Senate on a 32-7 vote.

The bill would allow school districts and county boards of education to decide whether to permit a student’s parent or guardian to administer non-smokable and non-vapable marijuana to their child on campus. The student must be a medical marijuana patient with a doctor’s recommendation in order to receive the cannabis, which could come in forms like oils or capsules.

SB 1127 would prohibit the storage of medical pot on campus. The medical marijuana would have to be brought to campus by the parent or guardian and then removed after the student receives the necessary dose.

If Brown signs the legislation, California would become the eighth state to allow medical marijuana to be administered at schools. Sen. Hill says none of the states that allow the use of medical marijuana at schools have lost federal funding.

“Senate Bill 1127 lifts barriers for students who need medical cannabis to attend school,” Hill said. “This legislation gives these students a better chance to engage in the educational process with other young people in school districts that decide to allow parents to come administer the dose their child requires.”

Hill’s legislation was inspired in part by a South San Francisco High School student who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and takes medical marijuana to prevent having seizures. Proponents of the bill claim in such cases a child needs to have access to medical pot at school.

