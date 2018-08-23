Front Page  »  

California’s plan to reverse old marijuana convictions

August 23, 2018

The California Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that could greatly expand the number of convictions of marijuana-related offenses that are expunged or reduced. [Cal Coast Times]

When California voters passed Proposition 64, in addition to legalizing marijuana, they also approved provisions that reduce or eliminate a variety of pot-related violations. For instance, selling marijuana without a license was previously punishable by a prison sentence of up to 4 years, but the maximum penalty for the offense was reduced to 6 months in county jail.

Additionally, Prop. 64 made the reduction and elimination of pot violations retroactive. Thus, individuals with existing felonies or misdemeanors for some marijuana offenses can now petition courts to expunge or reduce their convictions. But, relatively few individuals have been engaging in this process.

“Several local district attorneys in counties like Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma and Yolo are reducing or dismissing Prop. 64-eligible convictions without requiring individuals to initiate the process,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland). “However, this is only a handful of California’s 58 counties.”

Bonta authored AB 1793, which passed the state Senate Wednesday on a 28-10 vote after previously passing the Assembly. If signed into law, the bill would require the state Department of Justice to review records in the state criminal history database and identify past convictions that are potentially eligible for recall, dismissal of sentence or redesignation.

The DOJ would have until July 1, 2019 to complete the review and notify local prosecutors of all cases in their jurisdiction that are eligible for elimination or reduction of marijuana-related convictions.

By July 1, 2020, local prosecutors would have to review all of the cases and determine whether to challenge those slated for resentencing, dismissal or redesignation. Prosecutors could mount a challenge if the individual does not meet eligibility requirements or poses a risk to public safety.

In cases in which prosecutors do not mount challenges, courts would be required to reduce or dismiss convictions by July 1, 2020.

“AB 1793 will bring people closer to realizing their existing rights by creating a simpler pathway for Californians to turn the page and have certain criminal convictions for cannabis-related offenses removed from or reduced on their records,” Bonta said.

The bill now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.







6
rukidding

They ought to just quit beating around the bushes and allow the Democrats to just open the gates of the prisons and release everyone. A couple of things might happen. Most of the gangs would end up killing each other. Millions would be saved when the prisons were cleaned out. People who still have guns will take care of most of the other felons who would be roaming the streets. Kind of scary but I bet there are some in Sacramento that would endorse this.

08/23/2018 4:36 pm
kettle

Why would you even write such a silly over the top thing that would never happen?

This is why reducing education spending is such a problem.

08/23/2018 5:07 pm
c.d.cox

While we are at throw out all DUI convictions,all robberies,he’ll just close all jails and prisons.when I went to work for the Dept.Of Corruptions in 62 a state psyc.said in your lifetime you will wish you are behind this fence and gun towers because the criminals will be ruling the streets.

08/23/2018 3:37 pm
Stunned

I believe this will accomplish a couple of things. We’ll reduce our prison population slightly and when all of the backstreet dealers get back in business it’ll dilute or force down the prices in the legal shops which will increase overall revenue and generate more taxes (for the politicians to spend on DARE programs).

08/23/2018 12:45 pm
Jorge Estrada

Instead of jail time, they can now legally sell pot and help our state get out of debt. What a novel statement, now it’s ok because we need it to be ok and why? Our super smart leaders legally overpaid themselves, retired and we can’t afford to fund retired pot salesman too.

08/23/2018 12:43 pm
kettle

Prop 13 got us here, if someone has to sell dime bags to erase the shortfall, then so be it.

08/23/2018 5:21 pm
