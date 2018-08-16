Central Coast artist John Landon dead at 68

August 16, 2018

John Landon, a well-known Central Coast artist, died at 68.

On Aug. 2, Landon was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 101 near Avila Beach Drive. He passed away Wednesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Landon lived on the Central Coast for almost four decades. He owned the John Landon Gallery in San Luis Obispo.

Landon was known for both traditional paintings and contemporary artwork. He painted contemporary murals on the Shell Beach Post Office and a building on Shell Beach Road.

Landon is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

