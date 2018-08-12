Citizens seek action from the IWMA board, video
August 12, 2018
Before the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to place the agency’s manager on paid administrative leave because of criminal allegations of misuse of public funds,members of the public asked them to take action. [Cal Coast Times]
Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill informed the board that he was speaking as an individual and not as mayor or a member of the sanitation board.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines