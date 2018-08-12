Citizens seek action from the IWMA board, video

August 12, 2018

Before the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to place the agency’s manager on paid administrative leave because of criminal allegations of misuse of public funds,members of the public asked them to take action. [Cal Coast Times]

Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill informed the board that he was speaking as an individual and not as mayor or a member of the sanitation board.

