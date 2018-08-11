Coleen Kubel throws her hat into the Arroyo Grande Council race

August 11, 2018

On the last day to officially join the Arroyo Grande Council City race, Coleen Kubel filed nomination papers and joined four other candidates vying for two seats. [Cal Coast Times]

A member of the Arroyo Grande Architectural Review Committee, Kubel has lived in south county for 63 years, and has served on multiple charity and civic boards. She currently works as a general building contractor.

“Having attended both city council and South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District meetings, I understand the serious issues facing our city with regard to budget cuts and rising costs, including fire protection, traffic congestion, water conservation, business recruitment and responsible development including the need to simplify and expedite review processes,” Kubel said.

Kubel is endorsed by out-going Councilman Tim Brown. After eight years on the council, Brown has decided not to run for reelection.

There are currently five candidates competing for two seats including Kubel, planning commissioners John Mack and Terry Fowler-Payne, retired police officer, Keith Storton and former supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding.

Kobel said she decided to run in order to correct current inefficiencies, to balance the budget, to help get the fire department under control and to be a council member who listens to the public.

“If I am elected, I want to do what the citizens of Arroyo Grande want,” Kubel said. “I will listen to what they are saying and try to push those requests forward to fruition.

