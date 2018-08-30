Congalton files lawsuit against driver who struck him

August 30, 2018

KVEC radio talk show host Dave Congalton has filed a lawsuit against the driver who crashed into him while he was walking in San Luis Obispo two months ago. [Cal Coast Times]

On June 30, Congalton was walking to the “Families Together March” when a vehicle crashed into him at the intersection of Marsh and Chorro streets, leaving him with serious leg and head injuries. Congalton underwent surgery to repair a busted kneecap and spent multiple weeks at a rehab center and in home health care.

Congalton, who said he has no memory of the collision, was off the air for nearly a month.

Congalton filed suit on Friday against Nicholas Franklin Silva. He is seeking more than $25,000 for damages, medical expenses and loss of wages.

For nearly three decades, Congalton has hosted “Hometown Radio with Dave Congalton” on 920 AM.

