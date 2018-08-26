Drowsy driver killed in Highway 101 crash

August 26, 2018

A Santa Maria woman was killed early Saturday morning after she fell asleep while driving on Highway 101 in northern Santa Barbara County. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 a.m., the woman was driving 70 miles per hour northbound on Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road when she fell asleep, drove off the road and hit a construction sign. The crash awoke the driver who then steered her car towards the center divide.

The car flipped and the woman was ejected from her car. She died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials are withholding the identity of the driver pending notification of her next of kin. Neither alcohol or drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision, according to a press release.

