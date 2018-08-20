Electrical outage leaves more than 4,000 without power
August 19, 2018
A power outage in Atascadero, Creston and rural Santa Margarita is affecting 4,139 PG&E customers. [Cal Coast Times]
The outage was first reported at 6:48 p.m. PG&E officials estimate power will be restored by 10:15 p.m.
The cause of the outage was not available Sunday evening.
