Electrical outage leaves more than 4,000 without power

August 19, 2018

A power outage in Atascadero, Creston and rural Santa Margarita is affecting 4,139 PG&E customers. [Cal Coast Times]

The outage was first reported at 6:48 p.m. PG&E officials estimate power will be restored by 10:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not available Sunday evening.

