FBI agents searching for man kidnapped in California

August 21, 2018

FBI agents are searching for a Santa Ana man who was kidnapped from a San Gabriel shopping center last month and held for $2 million ransom, according to a press release. [Cal Coast Times]

On July 16, three men kidnapped Ruochen “Tony” Liao, a 28-year-old Chinese national who co-owns a Costa Mesa luxury-car dealership, from San Gabriel Square. Security cameras captured footage of the kidnappers driving away in a black minivan and a black SUV.

Shortly after the abduction, the kidnappers demanded Liao’s parents in China pay a $2 million ransom. The parents refused to pay.

The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of Liao, alive or dead. Liao’s parents have offered a $150,000 reward for information that leads to their son’s safe return.

Liao is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

FBI officials are asking anyone with information about the kidnapping or Liao’s location to contact FBI agents in Los Angeles at 310-477-6565.

