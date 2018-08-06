Fire at homeless camp near Oceano Dunes

August 6, 2018

A fire broke out at a homeless camp near the Oceano Dunes Monday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 a.m., Five Cities firefighters found a blaze in the 300 block of Pier Avenue. Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

The fire authority described the blaze as a warming fire. Video that fire officials posted on social media shows dense vegetation burning.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Loading...