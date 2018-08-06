Fire at homeless camp near Oceano Dunes
August 6, 2018
A fire broke out at a homeless camp near the Oceano Dunes Monday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 6 a.m., Five Cities firefighters found a blaze in the 300 block of Pier Avenue. Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
The fire authority described the blaze as a warming fire. Video that fire officials posted on social media shows dense vegetation burning.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines