Fire at homeless camp near Oceano Dunes

August 6, 2018

A fire broke out at a homeless camp near the Oceano Dunes Monday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 a.m., Five Cities firefighters found a blaze in the 300 block of Pier Avenue. Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

The fire authority described the blaze as a warming fire. Video that fire officials posted on social media shows dense vegetation burning.

There have been no reports of any injuries.







2
CCWine

Can we just deport the homeless to SB, San Francisco, or Orlando or something?

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
08/06/2018 3:33 pm
AmericaTheFree

Nope, sorry! That would be the easy way out for the most “Judgmentalist Place On Earth”. They should start “deporting” others from around the nation, nah the world, to SLO just so you folks can learn a little humility while not being so judgmental about something you have no clue about.

I hope no one was injured and those PEOPLE found someplace else to stay warm at.

Vote Up2Vote Down 
08/06/2018 5:07 pm
