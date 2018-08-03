Five people displaced in Paso Robles fire

August 3, 2018

A total of five people were displaced after a fire destroyed a Paso Robles house Thursday afternoon and apparently damaged two neighboring homes. [Cal Coast Times]

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. at a home located at 305 Santa Fe Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the blaze burning inside the house and extending into two neighboring homes, a Paso Robles Fire Department news release states.

Two of the homes were occupied when the fire broke out. All of the residents managed to evacuate safely.

No community members suffered injuries, but one firefighter suffered minor burns. Two vehicles also sustained fire damage.

A total of 32 firefighters from several fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Facebook user Shawn Dienhart posted a video of himself going door-to-door and telling people to evacuate the neighboring homes shortly after the fire started. The video, which is titled, “So I’m out shopping for my elderly mom when this happens,” shows Dienhart and another man urging an old lady to get out of a home that was reportedly on fire at the time.

Loading...