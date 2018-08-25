Goleta man sentenced to life after murdering family

August 25, 2018

A judge sentenced Nicolas Holzer on Friday to four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slayings of his parents and two sons at their home near Goleta four years ago. [Cal Coast Times]

On Aug. 11, 2014, Holzer stabbed and killed his parents William Charles Holzer, 73, and Sheila Garard Holzer, 74; his two sons, Sebastian, 13, and Vincent, 10; and the family dog. Holzer later said he had to kill his family to save them from eternal damnation.

Holzer had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. While the court found Holzer suffered from mental illness, it determined he was sane at the time of the murders.

Since the murders, Holzer has remained in the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is slated to be transferred to a state prison.

