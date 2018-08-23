Grover Beach man arrested in child sex sting

August 22, 2018

Arroyo Grande police arrested a Grover Beach man last month for trying to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl he met online, who was actually an undercover cop, Commander Shawn Cosgrove said. [Cal Coast Times]

After chatting with an undercover officer who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, Brandon Robert Johnson drove to Arroyo Grande to have sex with the teen. Officers then arrested Johnson on charges of soliciting a minor for sex.

Following his July arrest for solicitation, officers discovered Johnson was chatting online about what he wanted to do sexually to his 8-month-old daughter and a 10-year-old child who lives in the home, police said. Officers then searched Johnson’s home and discovered child porn on his computer.

On Aug. 18, officers arrested Brandon on child pornography charges. He has since been released on bail.

