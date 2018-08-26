Front Page  »  

How will losing Diablo Canyon impact SLO County?

August 26, 2018

OPINION by ZOE DUTY

With the impending closure of Diablo Canyon, I’m starting to get worried about what this really means for San Luis Obispo County.

Over 1,500 jobs will be lost when Diablo Canyon is gone. This not only impacts the lives of those workers and their families, but it also impacts the small business owners in our area who rely on local customers.

Likewise, the loss of tax revenue to our county could hurt our ability to receive things like a speedy response to an emergency.

That’s something I’m particularly worried about. We live in a fire-prone area; our neighbors just to the north of us are battling one as I type this. What happens when funding is cut to fire protection or public safety?

Public safety isn’t the only thing that will suffer. We have some of the best school districts in the country. What happens to our schools when the education budget gets slashed by millions of dollars?

With Lockheed Martin and Weatherby leaving SLO County and our new ranking as a top 10 worst place to open a business, I’m concerned that we may not recover if we keep losing businesses and hurting our economy.

Zoe Duty is an Atascadero resident.







Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Shocked in MB

I may be going out on a limb here, but I do believe that most people who push for these closures etc are people who work in the Public Sector or the Educational field. Most other people are well aware of the huge impact these things cause to our economic way of life when they close down.

The Public sector and educational field just believe that things will go along their merry way after the closures happen. SLO has such a non existent economy except for those 2 areas. Everyone else works for some small business that survives from day to day.

Look at Morro Bay. The naysayers did not want the power plant to continue. Well, it is now closed Every single meeting in the city is about how to try to save pennies wherever possible.

Tourism is only good when people have lots of money to spend. Remember it is a Leisure industry. Maybe the tourists will come just to see the roped off area where we citizens will look like a version of ‘Naked and Afraid’ while we rub sticks together to make fire.

08/26/2018 2:34 pm
obispan

The Sierra Club advocated for nuclear power to eliminate pollution and selected the Diablo Canyon site as the least impactful location. PG&E wanted to build cheaper on the Nipomo dunes. Diablo Canyon works perfectly with the Helms pumped storage project where the power goes in the middle of the night, solar, not so much. The “Mothers” for Peace were an anti-war group from the Vietnam era. When the war ended they had nothing to do, so they characterized nuclear power as nuclear weaponry. They said Diablo could go off like a nuclear megaton bomb at any time. One of the leaders stopped raising her own children who became terrors of the neighborhood, Rae-something on Chorro Street.

08/26/2018 2:15 pm
rukidding

Well like they say you get what you asked for. Protest after protest demanding that Diablo Nuclear Plant be closed. And then you have that cause that every action has a reaction. Put this together and you have a closed nuclear plant and the loss of tax income. No one should have had to been brilliant to figure that one out. The complete closure of the plant will take years and years and just like any other hazardous waste that is found the government will find a way to get into their pocket books, which is the rate we pay, to gain a profit. The county, and cities, have told us about the windfall in taxes that we will be seeing from the marijuana industry. Along with the marijuana tax maybe it’s time to start taxing the wine tasting industry and breweries who are also distributors and eventually all of this tax issue may just become a push. At times most of us have had to adjust to lifestyle changes as different industries have changed the way they do business. Did anyone want to help us out financially-NO. It’s just that PG&E has big pockets, we the rate payers, and the government just wants to get their fingers into it. Well I know what I would like to do with my finger about all of that.

08/26/2018 2:10 pm
CentralcoastRN

Well, let’s just do the math and follow common sense.

1. The “average” salary at Diablo is about 72k/year. I personally know someone that makes well over 100k/year. Source: https://www.simplyhired.com/salaries-k-diablo-canyon-power-plant-jobs.html

2. The average solar installer jobs currently being advertised pay $16/hr. That equals about 31k/year. Source: https://www.indeed.com/m/viewjob?jk=fbad8ed0858f246a&from=serp&prevUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indeed.com%2Fm%2Fjobs%3FsameL%3D1%26q%3DSolar%2BFarm%26l%3Dcalifornia%26from%3DsearchOnSerp

3. Less income = less taxable revenue, less liquid assets for spending at local businesses. Restaurants, beach side tourist shops, ATV shops, etc will have less local business.

4. Less tax revenue= less jobs in government. Current “living wage paying” government type jobs: CMC and ASH, Education (teachers, etc), County and City jobs, police/fire.

5. Less living wage jobs= more families in substandard housing or no housing, families “doubling up” or moving in with parents, more families moving out of the county due to lack of affordability.

I anticipate continuing decreasing of quality of life concerns. The economy has been slowly imploding over the past 50+ years. Honestly though, how can we ask 550k for a starter home when salaries are $16 an hour? You need to make 3 times the rent to be qualified for housing, and yet the employers who may pay enough to allow for affordable living are moving. Help me understand…

08/26/2018 1:28 pm
kettle

Decommissioning will take decades, plenty of jobs. Most of the 1500 will transfer, work on the decommission or retire. California has problems, this is small fry.

“I anticipate continuing decreasing of quality of life” It is called FUD and it’s socially infectious, getting people all worked up.

08/26/2018 2:36 pm
DocT

Diablo is closing.
Isn’t this what everyone wanted since back even before the “No Nukes” album came out and Robert Blake was drunk and disorderly at Diablo Canyon? This is great! Our children will all be 3 inches taller, better looking, healthier and with 20 points tacked on to their IG just because they aren’t near Nuclear Power, which is evil, Amen. .

This is easy to solve: Just make more City and County jobs and get more people working for CalTrans. That will bring those high-paying jobs back to the county and keep evil, tax-paying vultures like PG and E out.

08/26/2018 11:42 am
DrGeneNelson

Thank you Zoe Duty for your opinion article. Adverse CPUC Intervenor Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) has been fighting to protect the region’s economy and the environment by contesting PG&E’s proposal to voluntarily abandon Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in 2025 for more than two years. That is why when the status of PG&E Application A1608006 is reviewed at the CPUC website, the status “REOPENED” is shown. . . . . .

CGNP’s written documents in this Proceeding are on a par with PG&E’s – with the inputs of four Ph.Ds. whose degrees are related to nuclear power generation. CGNP has filed about 1,500 pages overall in this proceeding. The core of CGNP’s arguments are PG&E’s sworn filings in their 2010 CPUC Application for cost recovery of the roughly $1 billion they spent preparing DCPP to operate safely to 2045. CGNP anticipates prevailing on merits when the case is heard in the State of California Appeals Court system. We have an excellent legal team led by former 4-term CA Assemblyman Mike Gatto. . . . . . CGNP would like to be able to explain this complex story to CAL COAST NEWS readers. CGNP will be at the Annual DCPP safety review by the NRC from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo. You will recognize us by our green “Friends of Diablo Canyon” t-shirts. CGNP also has a (green) booth near Mother’s Tavern on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays each month at the SLO Farmer’s Market. Our website is CGNP dot org. Look for us on Facebook. Please contact me via email at Government [at] CGNP dot org.

08/26/2018 11:25 am
CentralcoastRN

I did indeed go to the website. I read an article you wrote for the local newspaper and will summarize what I found HIGHLY interesting:

2014-2015 ish annual power generated:
Tera watt hours produced by Diablo Canyon: 18 
Terawatt hours produced by Hoover Dam: 3.5
Terawatt hours produced by Topaz Solar Farm in east SLO County and one of the largest in the world: 1.301 

Also, Diablo produced 131% more power than wind power in CA.

Not only does the economy need Diablo, the State of California needs Diablo to produce the power needed for us. Crazy that we’re just gonna close the plant with no real plan how to replace the lost power.

08/26/2018 1:42 pm
kettle

Annual output is not a measure of cost effectiveness and nukes will never be cost effective in the US ever again (with a few edge cases). We don’t even know how much the bill will be to dispose of the spent fuel.

There is a plan and it’s happening, the lights won’t go out when it’s shut down. Not crazy. it’s industry FUD.

08/26/2018 2:24 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Hey, Morro Bay will be getting another a t-shirt shop or two pretty soon. That ought to cover the loss, right?

08/26/2018 11:23 am
PBS

How about we build another nuclear power plant?

08/26/2018 10:41 am
kettle

No longer cost effective. Also add 25% for the tariffs on materials.

08/26/2018 2:11 pm
