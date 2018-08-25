Front Page  »  

Iconic Morro Bay restaurant closing

August 25, 2018

The Dockside 3 restaurant in Morro Bay is slated to close in less then two weeks. The iconic building will be torn down and replaced with parklet and public space. [Cal Coast Times]

Located on the Embarcadero, Tognazzini’s restaurant is a Morro Bay landmark.

Three buildings in total are to be demolished including the Morro Bay Landing, the Paddleboard & Kayak shop and Captain Stews.

City officials have approved a 5,800 square foot building, parking area and public space to replace the three buildings. The new structure is slated to house the Morro Bay Landing, an oyster company and a restaurant.

The Morro Bay Historical Society would like to move the Dockside 3 building to use as the city’s first historical society building and a visitor center. The group needs about $30,000 by Oct. 15 to fund its plan.







Side_Show_Bob

YAY! More T-shirt shops!

This is sad. Like so many coastal harbors, the whole charm that draws people to such a community gets torn down and replaced in the name of tourism, ultimately making it no different than any other crappy tourist trap other than it happens to be near some water.

The central coast is clearly circling California’s toilet bowl. Soon to be on it’s way into the sewer system.

08/25/2018 2:11 pm
tomsquawk

perhaps the new structure will be charming

08/25/2018 1:37 pm
