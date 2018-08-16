Front Page  »  

Is California’s pot tax revenue a bust?

August 16, 2018

The state of California failed to collect even half of the marijuana tax revenue it was expecting in the first six months of 2018, signaling that much of the state’s cannabis business remains in the black market. [CBS Sacramento]

Between April and June, cultivation and excise tax revenue reached a combined level of $48 million, up from $34 million over the first three months of the year. But, state finance officials estimated California would receive $185 million in excise and cultivation tax revenue over the first six months of the year. The state only collected $82 million.

Industry workers and state officials are pointing to a variety of reasons for the low-level of pot tax revenue, including numerous local jurisdictions banning commercial pot activity or placing high taxes on it. Pot tax rates can approach 50 percent in some areas, which people in the industry say is driving business into the black market.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) said there is a staggering gap between the current tax revenue numbers and what voters were promised.

“Regulators must adapt before California’s lawful cannabis businesses are obliterated by the black market,” Low said.

On Tuesday, state regulators met in Los Angeles and listened to a long list of complaints and concerns about the California pot industry, including a shaky supply chain, shortage of licenses, testing problems and contested efforts to allow marijuana deliveries in jurisdictions that have banned pot sales. Lori Ajax, California’s top pot regulator, said following the hearing that the state is in a challenging transition period in which it is attempting to transform a largely illegal market into a multibillion-dollar regulated economy and there is a lot of confusion currently.







DocT

Why are the tax revenues down? Easy! Simple answer!

Cronies don’t pay taxes and the cannabis industry is now run by cronies and connected money. Local businesses who would have been happy to pay taxes are now shut out of the industry due to “legalization” which was nothing more than a scheme to get cronies in business. May the black (free) market continue to thrive!

08/16/2018 10:40 am
rukidding

“Unintended Consequences?” Anybody with any sense at all could have predicted that this was going to happen. The government just taxed and fee’d some of these people to the extent that made them go underground. It’s similar to why there is a shortage of “affordable housing”. That industry is taxed, fee’d and put on hold that projects just die or are never presented. Although like pot, there is no black market in housing.

08/16/2018 10:46 am
kayaknut

The problem is the state of California failed to collect even half of the marijuana tax revenue it was expecting but it has already spent 100%+ of the projected revenue. Expect the threats of reduced services to offset the gap. A proposition we need is that any law/regualtions/policy… becomes void when it fails to meet what we are told it will do. Here in the Five Cities that would mean dissolving the FCFA.

08/16/2018 9:36 am
Jorge Estrada

Good judgment set aside, the discussion over revenue from pot doesn’t include the outlay of revenue to mitigate the consequences. Forty years ago it was the Amway scam, have another sucker.

08/16/2018 8:59 am
pi-on

Who is down-voting this? It is a true statement-check out the gained tax revenue vs the cost of drug & alcohol rehabilitation programs + the cost of DUIs related societal costs.

08/16/2018 10:08 am
Templetukian

Shocking!

08/16/2018 8:47 am
