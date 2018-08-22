Jackknifed truck blocks Highway 1 near Ragged Point

August 22, 2018

A big rig truck has been blocking traffic on Highway 1 around the San Luis Oibspo-Monterey county line for several hours Wednesday. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 10 a.m., the semi truck jackknifed north of Ragged Point in Monterey County. The truck is blocking both lanes of the highway with the rear trailer tires hanging over the side of the road, according to the CHP.

A tow truck was said to be heading to the scene. Officials are hoping to have the roadway open by 3 p.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

