Jim Reed challenges Steve Martin for Paso Robles mayor

August 18, 2018

Paso Robles Councilman Jim Reed is running against incumbent Mayor Steve Martin in the November election.

Reed, who is currently completing his first term on the council, is opting to give up his present seat as he challenges Martin. Reed is a computer-aided designer by trade, and he has more of a conservative leaning than Martin, who ran as a Democratic challenger to County Supervisor John Peschong in 2016. [Cal Coast Times]

Martin, who previously served on the Paso Robles council from 1987 through 1996, was elected again to the council in 2012. In 2104, Martin ran unopposed for mayor, and the term he won is currently drawing to a close. His professional background is in marketing, media and public relations.

The current Paso Robles council race features four candidates, one of whom is an incumbent and all of whom are business owners. Councilman John Hamon is the lone incumbent in the race. He is also the owner of Hamon Overhead Door Company.

Hamon’s challengers in the four-way race for two seats are: Maria Elena Garcia, Andy Pekema and Michael Rivera. Garcia operates a Mary Kay Cosmetics multi-level marketing business, in addition to being a Walmart pharmacy technician. She is also an official with the Hispanic Business Association in Paso Robles.

Both Pekema and Rivera are small business owners. Rivera is also an official with Californians for Population Stabilization, a group that calls for reduced immigration.

Loading...