LA County firefighter’s body found in Santa Barbara County

August 20, 2018

Wayne Habell

A body found in a Santa Barbara County canyon last week has been identified as that of a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain. [Cal Coast Times]

On Friday, deputies found an SUV registered to Wayne Habell, 43, near the Hot Springs Canyon Trail. Deputies began searching the area for Habell who was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning.

Searchers found Habell’s body on Saturday at Hot Springs Canyon Trail in Montecito.

Habell was assigned to the department’s Fire Station 73 in Newhall. Habell’s family said he suffered from depression. The investigation into his death is ongoing.







pasoparent5

Very sad. Sincere condolences to Mr. Habell’s family, friends & co-workers.

08/20/2018 4:42 pm
