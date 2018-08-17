More women accuse Paso Robles officer of sexual misconduct

August 17, 2018

Multiple women have accused a Paso Robles police sergeant of sexual misconduct, including rape, while on duty. [Cal Coast Times]

Late last year, a Paso Robles woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Sgt. Christopher McGuire was one of the officers routed to the woman’s house to give assistance. While the other officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind.

McGuire is accused of pulling the victim on his lap, then taking her into her garage and allegedly raping her.

On May 9, McGuire was placed on paid administrative leave while the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigated the allegations of rape. He remains on leave while the district attorney’s office reviews the sheriff’s report.

For years, residents of Paso Robles have accused McGuire of abuse of power, sexual misconduct and homophobia. But because many of the alleged victims have drug or criminal histories, their reports may have been discounted.

In 2015, Brandon Wysocki was engaged to be married. Shortly after he arrived home from work one evening, his fiancee told him she had been raped by several police officers, including McGuire, Wysocki said. The woman accused the officers of accosting her on the street and then dragging her into a building where they raped her.

The couple reported the alleged rape to the sheriff’s department, but their report appeared to go nowhere, Wysocki said.

Several other Paso Robles residents have also accused McGuire of offering to overlook possible crimes for sexual favors.

McGuire started his career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department, and had worked for the Porterville Police Department since 2007. In late 2012, Paso Robles announced it had hired McGuire.

A few years before McGuire left the Porterville Police Department, he responded to a noise complaint at a home occupied by two lesbian women and allegedly slammed one of the women up against a wall. To protect her friend from further abuse, Eryn Wilson said she agreed to go outside with McGuire.

“He asked me why a hot ass girl like me was hanging out with a girl like her,” Wilson said. “He said he wanted to bend me over his car and talked about all the things he wanted to do to me.”

Wilson said that McGuire called her several times following the incident and tried to get her to go out with him. McGuire was married at the time.

If you have information regarding McGuire, please call Karen Velie at 805-234-1703. Your identity can be confidential.

