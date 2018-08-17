Front Page  »  

More women accuse Paso Robles officer of sexual misconduct

August 17, 2018

Sgt. Christopher McGuire

Multiple women have accused a Paso Robles police sergeant of sexual misconduct, including rape, while on duty. [Cal Coast Times]

Late last year, a Paso Robles woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Sgt. Christopher McGuire was one of the officers routed to the woman’s house to give assistance. While the other officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind.

McGuire is accused of pulling the victim on his lap, then taking her into her garage and allegedly raping her.

On May 9, McGuire was placed on paid administrative leave while the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigated the allegations of rape. He remains on leave while the district attorney’s office reviews the sheriff’s report.

For years, residents of Paso Robles have accused McGuire of abuse of power, sexual misconduct and homophobia. But because many of the alleged victims have drug or criminal histories, their reports may have been discounted.

In 2015, Brandon Wysocki was engaged to be married. Shortly after he arrived home from work one evening, his fiancee told him she had been raped by several police officers, including McGuire, Wysocki said. The woman accused the officers of accosting her on the street and then dragging her into a building where they raped her.

The couple reported the alleged rape to the sheriff’s department, but their report appeared to go nowhere, Wysocki said.

Several other Paso Robles residents have also accused McGuire of offering to overlook possible crimes for sexual favors.

McGuire started his career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department, and had worked for the Porterville Police Department since 2007. In late 2012, Paso Robles announced it had hired McGuire.

A few years before McGuire left the Porterville Police Department, he responded to a noise complaint at a home occupied by two lesbian women and allegedly slammed one of the women up against a wall. To protect her friend from further abuse, Eryn Wilson said she agreed to go outside with McGuire.

“He asked me why a hot ass girl like me was hanging out with a girl like her,” Wilson said. “He said he wanted to bend me over his car and talked about all the things he wanted to do to me.”

Wilson said that McGuire called her several times following the incident and tried to get her to go out with him. McGuire was married at the time.

If you have information regarding McGuire, please call Karen Velie at 805-234-1703. Your identity can be confidential.







AmericaTheFree

Tell me something; how can any of you that support Ian Parkinson, your Sheriff, call out this POS LEO for anything? How do you condemn the one and not the other? One rapes and you cry foul while the other is complicant in death and you don’t say chit, even go so far as to support him in his successful re-election bid. Maybe it’s because one of them was mentally ill and those people don’t count in SLO?

08/17/2018 5:34 pm 
08/17/2018 5:34 pm
pasocitizen

McGuire did not pull the victim into the garage and rape her the same night he pulled her onto his lap….that occurred 2 days later when he came to “check up” on her, according to what the victim said …….just sayin

08/17/2018 4:25 pm 
08/17/2018 4:25 pm
Paso_citizen

Considering the police department’s past handling of internal issues – is it any wonder that this person (term used loosely) is still being paid as a member of this city’s police force? Some of us citizens still remember the fiasco surrounding Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Lisa Solomon (ex-police chief). Wonder how big of a retirement package McGuire will get? And life goes on.

08/17/2018 11:11 am 
08/17/2018 11:11 am
AmericaTheFree

And I bet ya, for every officer that didn’t know of this apparent POS’s actions there were 10 that did, and said nothin’! And folks wonder why those of weak mixed up minds often retaliate against any LEO available at the time…

08/17/2018 11:01 am 
08/17/2018 11:01 am
kayaknut

You can bet he bragged to his fellow officers about his accomplishments and not one of them reported him. Even if they didn’t want to do it to avoid their name getting out they certainly could have been an anonymous source to report this. And somehow they wonder why people have such a low level of respect for the police.

08/17/2018 1:46 pm 
08/17/2018 1:46 pm
