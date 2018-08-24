Orchard Supply Hardware stores to close, clearance sales

August 24, 2018

San Luis Obispo County shoppers have expressed frustration over a decision to shut down all Orchard Supply Hardware stores, a pair of which are located in Paso Robles and Pismo Beach. [Cal Coast Times]

The business’s parent company Lowe’s decided last week to close Orchard Supply Hardware in order to focus on its core home improvement business. Lowe’s expects to shut down all 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores, which are located in California, Oregon and Florida by the end of the year. It also expects to close the distribution facility that services the OSH stores.

“While it was a necessary decision to exit Orchard Supply Hardware, decisions that impact our people are never easy,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said. “We will be providing outplacement services for impacted associates, and they will be given priority status if they choose to apply for other Lowe’s positions.”

Orchards Supply Hardware has been in existence since 1931. The company is currently holding a 10 to 30 percent off closing sale.

“Everything on sale, everything must go!” the company announced.

