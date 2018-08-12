Police investigating string of burglaries in Pismo Beach

August 12, 2018

Pismo Beach police are investigation if a recent string of burglaries are connected. During a four day span last week, burglars broke into three homes. [Cal Coast Times]

On Monday evening, a thief or thieves forced their way into a home on Coral Circle in Pismo Heights.

On Friday afternoon, a home on Wave Avenue in Pismo Heights and a home on Hermosa Drive in Shell Beach were burglarized. In all three cases, the thieves forced their way in through the back of the homes.

While the burglaries have similarities, Investigators do not yet know if the crimes are connected.

