San Luis Obispo transformer fire leads to electric outage
August 9, 2018
A transformer fire knocked out electric service to more than 1,000 customers in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 2 p.m., a transformer located on a pole near the intersection of Higuera and Nipomo streets caught fire knocking out power to 1,227 PG&E customers. It is estimated the power will be restored by 5:30 p.m., a half an hour before the start of SLO Farmer’s Market.
Once the fire was extinguished, PG&E crews began assessing the damage and making repairs.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines