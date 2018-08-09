San Luis Obispo transformer fire leads to electric outage

August 9, 2018

A transformer fire knocked out electric service to more than 1,000 customers in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 p.m., a transformer located on a pole near the intersection of Higuera and Nipomo streets caught fire knocking out power to 1,227 PG&E customers. It is estimated the power will be restored by 5:30 p.m., a half an hour before the start of SLO Farmer’s Market.

Once the fire was extinguished, PG&E crews began assessing the damage and making repairs.

