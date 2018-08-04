Santa Maria teenager killed in crash on dirt road

August 4, 2018

A 16-year-old girl was killed and her sister was injured in a car crash on a dirt road off Tepusquet Canyon Road east of Santa Maria on Thursday, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

During the late afternoon, Jane DeJesus, 20, was driving on Autumn Road with her sister when she lost control of her 2019 Kia Sportage. The car rolled over ejecting the 16-year-old. Neither sister was wearing their seatbelts.

At about 7 p.m., the girls’ stepfather, Antonio Perez-Cortes, flagged down an ambulance near the intersection of Betteravia and Telephone roads and asked for help with his stepchildren who he had in his car. The ambulance transported both victims to Marian Regional Medical Center where the teen died from her injuries.

DeJesus suffered major injuries and is in critical condition.

Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, which remains under investigation.

