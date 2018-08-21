Front Page  »  

SLO County staff identifies eight rural areas for new housing

August 21, 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will discuss Tuesday the possibility of new housing being built in eight unincorporated areas of the county ranging from west Paso Robles to southeast Nipomo. [Cal Coast Times]

Last year, the board of supervisors directed county staff to identify large tracts of land that could be rezoned for housing developments. The board instructed staffers to consider factors including: proximity to job centers and services; availability of water, wastewater and road infrastructure and police and fire services; resource availability, particularly water supply; and consumer preferences.

County staffers crafted a list of eight potential locations for new development, which will be presented to the board of supervisors on Tuesday. Some of the areas are considered potential locations for annexation into cities, such as San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

The eight locations under consideration for new housing development are:

West Paso Robles

West Templeton

South Atascadero

Pozo Road area

Los Osos Valley Road area (near the city of SLO)

Edna Valley area

South Arroyo Grande and north Nipomo

Southeast Nipomo

Additionally, county officials are considering possible new housing developments in San Miguel and Shandon. Both San Miguel and Shandon recently updated their community plans, allowing for new development within planned expansion areas.







Leave a Reply

1965buick

At what point does a town/city/county become ‘no growth’? When there is enough to demolish to keep the contractors happy?

08/21/2018 3:03 pm
rukidding

How in the world could staff have possibly come up with a list like this? It’s a fact that they have no consideration at all to costs of development but only what they may gain from it. Private enterprise will determine where it is best to develop as they have already done the work that staff has attempted to do. The main problem with providing adequate housing is the road blocks that staff has put in place,

08/21/2018 9:18 am
Jorge Estrada

Why is the county spending road money to determine where to have new growth? That is odd because the county does not have an appointment with The Regional Water Quality Control Board until next year. Currently the State is the jurisdictional entity that permits septic tanks, a lengthy and costly process that does not guarantee a affordable place to live.

08/21/2018 8:48 am
pi-on

Why the rush to build? All the factors given in the article would seem to indicate that unless there is a drastic improvement in the water supply it is foolish to build large developments. Methinks there is a large supply of $ from lobbyists for this sort of thing.

08/21/2018 7:53 am
