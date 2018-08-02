SLO police arrest alleged sexual assailant

August 2, 2018

San Luis Obispo police have arrested an Arroyo Grande man whom investigators say may have been responsible for both incidents last month in which a suspect broke into a home early in the morning and tried to sexually assault a female victim. [Cal Coast Times]

Arthur Tiofilo Rocha, 40, is charged in one of the two cases in which he allegedly attempted to rape a female at knifepoint. On Wednesday, police discovered evidence from the scene of that attempted sexual assault identifying Rocha as the suspect, police said.

Rocha is accused of entering a home in the 1500 block of Osos Street at about 5:45 a.m. on July 13. He then allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman at knifepoint. The victim and her roommate managed to resist the suspect and flee from their home, while Rocha allegedly fled the scene as well.

Investigators believe Rocha may also be the suspect in the sexual assault that took place five days prior. In that incident, a man broke into a home on Los Palos Drive at about 5 a.m. The suspect entered the bedroom of a sleeping female and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint before fleeing the home.

On Wednesday afternoon, San Luis Obispo detectives located Rocha at his Arroyo Grande residence. Officers took Rocha into custody without incident. Detectives also served a search warrant at the home and looked for additional evidence.

Officers booked Rocha into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, criminal threats and assault with the intent to commit rape. Rocha remains in custody with his bail set at $1 million.

The investigation into last month’s sexual assault attempts is ongoing. Investigators ask anyone who has information about Rocha to contact the SLO Police Department.

