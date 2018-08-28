Suspect stabs woman in Santa Maria motel

An unidentified man stabbed a woman at a Santa Maria motel early Tuesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

The woman survived the stabbing which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at the Colonial Motel at 1866 South Broadway. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

It is unclear if police have identified the suspect or a possible motive. Motel guests were reportedly awoken for officers to question them.

The incident was one of several stabbings or shootings in recent weeks in Santa Maria.

