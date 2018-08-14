Terrorist sentenced to an extra 20 years for attacking prison warden

August 14, 2018

A man who was already serving a 25-year sentence for providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization was sentenced Monday to serve an additional 20-year prison term for trying to kill the warden of the federal prison where he was housed. [Cal Coast Times]

Fazliddin Kurbanov, 36, pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer. As part of his plea, Kurbanov admitted making and using a prison-made knife to attack the warden at the Federal Correctional Institute-II in Victorville on May 31, 2016, and attempting to slit his throat. The warden suffered serious injuries in the attack but has since recovered and now serves at another United States Bureau of Prisons facility.

At Monday’s hearing, Kurbanov, speaking through an interpreter, told the court he was not sorry for his actions and that the victim was supposed to die. Kurbanov also expressed extreme animosity toward the United States.

In handing down the maximum possible sentence for the attempted murder offense, United States District Judge Virginia A. Phillips noted the impact to the victim and his family, and she concluded Kurbanov remains an extreme danger. Judge Phillips ordered that today’s 20-year sentence run consecutively to the 25-year sentence imposed in the previous case and that he be on lifetime supervised release once he completes the prison terms.

The investigation into the attack on the warden was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by the National Security Division of the United States Attorney’s Office.

Loading...