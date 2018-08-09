Thief snatches skateboard from SLO business, video

August 9, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man between the ages of 20 and 25 who stole a skateboard from a downtown SLO store on Tuesday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Surveillance film shows a man with blond hair and a backpack pacing around Central Coast Surfboards at 855 Marsh Street, then grabbing a skateboard and walking out the door. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the thief to contact dispatch at (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 180808053.

Central Coast Surfboards is also seeking help from the public in catching the thief. The business says it does not tolerate theft.

“Anybody that drags this guy back to the shop with the board will be rewarded. I’ll be personally looking for this guy for sure,” Central Coast Surfboards stated in an Instagram post.

Loading...