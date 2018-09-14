$10,000 reward offered for missing Paso Robles woman

September 14, 2018

Anyone who can provide with authorities with information that leads to the location of a missing Paso Robles woman is now eligible to receive a reward of up to $10,000. [Cal Coast Times]

Nancy Colleen Woodrum, 63, has now been missing for more than four months. Woodrum was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on the afternoon of May 4. The following day, relatives reported her missing.

In their search for Woodrum, SLO County sheriff’s detectives sought a man who was a possible witness in the case. Detectives located the man and established contact with him. They said he was not a suspect.

Later, detectives located a brown leather shoe in the Creston area that was thought to have been associated with Woodrum’s disappearance. Detectives determined the owner of the shoe and made contact with the person, but it appears the footwear was unrelated to Woodrum’s disappearance.

Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed any other potential leads in the case.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the location of Woodrum is asked to contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781-4500. Informants can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Crime Stoppers previously raised the reward from $1,000 to $2,500 and from $2,500 to $7,500.

