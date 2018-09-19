Front Page  »  

Alex Bar-B-Q building in Shell Beach torn down by mistake

September 19, 2018

During what was supposed to be a remodel, a contractor tore down the historic Alex Bar-B-Q building in Shell Beach on Tuesday. [Cal Coast Times]

Built in the 1930s, the building has been a local gathering spot for almost 80 years.

Several years ago, the restaurant shut down while its owner, Compass Health, planned a remodeled. During the renovation, an engineer found a tower to be compromised and the worksite was deemed unsafe.

Working under a remodel permit, Kain Construction garnered a permit to tear the tower down. But Tuesday morning, workers demolished the entire building.

After discovering the demolition, the city posted stop work signs at the site. City administrators are considering revoking the permit while they work to learn how the miscommunication occurred.







AmericaTheFree

“It was later confirmed that the contractor was seen just a few minutes before exiting the parking lot of the closest dispensary located in Pismo Beach with a brownie in his mouth.” Fake News Central, 00/00/NEVER

09/19/2018 3:56 pm
1965buick

Betcha they planned it all along.
Betcha they’ll pay the fine, ‘mitigate’ and still get to build whatever they want.

09/19/2018 1:05 pm
rukidding

Exactly. In today’s world with all of the red tape and time it takes to work thru the process unfortunately this is what happens. Then they say they are sorry, go to the the top of the list and pay the fine. Although this may not be the case here. It will be interesting to see what Pismo Beach can really do about this. Pismo has a lot of money but Compass probably has more so it should be a good show.

09/19/2018 1:45 pm
aye-caramba

Who cares? this is not exactly an architectural or cultural gem.

09/19/2018 12:46 pm
sbjcl

Who was supervising and monitoring this project? Absolute shame. Developer should be required to build an exact replica of the original structure and pay a hefty fine.

09/19/2018 11:43 am
Kidholm

Better to ask forgiveness than permission.

09/19/2018 10:55 am
kayaknut

Are we so sure it was a miscommunication? Could it be that the permit for a full demolition is more costly, has more paperwork and likely a much longer process. Not to mention the possible court involvement, historical building discussion and such. Where as a simple remodel permit is easy to obtain, much less costly and no looking it over by other eyes, and the possible fine for the little mistake is less hassle than obtaining the right permit in the first place. Often easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission.

09/19/2018 10:30 am
