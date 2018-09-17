Front Page  »  

As a supporter of Wallace, Caren Ray is unfit to be mayor

September 17, 2018

Arroyo Grande Councilwoman Caren Ray

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

At the recent City of Arroyo Grande candidate’s forum, mayoral candidate Caren Ray said she believes Mayor Jim Hill is “no longer effective” at the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District.

Having attended sanitation district board meetings for nearly 10 years, I can say without hesitation, no one in the entire south county is more knowledgeable about the sanitation district. No one has been more effective on that board than Jim Hill.

As the Oceano representative to the district board, Hill called for bifurcating the twenty-year old Wallace contracts for engineering service and administration in 2010.

When Hill became Arroyo Grande’s write-in mayor in 2014, it was his leadership that halted the over $1 million litigation the former mayor Tony Ferrara board levied against the State Water Board. Hill spearheaded the effort to investigate former Administrator John Wallace, resulting in charges brought by the SLO County District Attorney.

Wallace pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors and restitution was paid to both the sanitation district and the Avila Community Services District.

In a 2011 SLO County Grand jury report Wallace was found to have conflicts, yet Wallace took his show on the road, appearing before each of the member agencies in an attempt to convince each board and council member that because the sanitation district board members approved contracts with his engineering firm in an open public meeting, the conflict was, in essence, waived.

In response to the Grand Jury’s investigation and report then Councilwoman Ray said, “If we we’re to accept the Grand Jury report, which I do not do, the recommendations are telling us to go back and do what has already been put in process.”

Ray marginalized the jurors by saying, “The Grand Jury report was written colloquially, with unprofessional finger pointing.”

Hill continues to be effective in spite of his detractors; he has supported very important projects at the sanitation district including redundancy, rehabilitating a digester, the bar screen and grit removal systems. These are the stepping stones to the recycled water resource everyone in the south county wants.

By recycling the districts wastewater, the sanitation plant can reduce its discharge to the ocean. Hill has also supported the financial partnership with Pismo Beach on the Central Coast Blue project Environmental Impact Report.

Hill has followed the district’s finances like no other board member, finding errors and calling for answers. He has spent an inordinate amount of time painstakingly editing the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual, finding errors in fact and in law.

Hill’s detractors are Ray’s supporters. Former and current sanitation district chairpersons, John Shoals (Grover Beach) and Linda Austin (Oceano) and current Vice-Chair Barbara Nichols, all have conflicts of interests. Both Shoals and Austin are currently under separate investigations by the Fair Political Practices Commission. Vice Chair Barbara Nichols is the wife of former district chairman Bill Nichols, the same Bill Nichols who voted to approve Wallace Group contracts and signed the sanitation districts response to the Grand Jury in 2011; that basically told them to ‘go fly a kite’.

Currently, the district appears to be contemplating civil action against Wallace. Nichols is conveniently positioned to protect her husband from the potential fallout from any potential lawsuit. She should not only recuse herself, but she should be replaced as the Grover Beach representative on the sanitation district board.

It is important to note that Caren Ray was endorsed by John Wallace in her 2014 race for Supervisor.

Ray should get her facts straight before she challenges Mayor Hill on his sanitation district record and who at the sanitation district is “effective” and who is not.







horse_soldier

Oh Lordy Ray has got some guts saying Hill is no longer effective. 
But then, it also took some guts to dismiss the grand jury report on Wallace, and accept campaign donations from him. 
Since the day Hill was elected the tactic by elected officials John Shoals, Matt Guerrero (now a judge!), Mary Lucy, Barbara Nichols, Linda Austin, Barbara (“I should have been mayor”) Harmon, Kristin (pay for my family’s healthcare) Barneich, Jim Guthrie, and even former city Manager Dianne Thompson was to tie Hill’s hands and attempt to neutralize him. What he’s been able to accomplish in spite of these people is a testament to his tenacity and determination to do the right thing. Only Tim Brown has worked with Hill to do what is right for the ratepayers of the Sanitation District and the citizens of Arroyo Grande. 
Don’t believe Ray for a minute. She and her corrupt cronies are the problem, NOT the solution!

09/17/2018 8:52 pm
Myself

Look folks, anyone the tripe,I mean Trib supports, or hill,or gibson, that is an automatic no vote in my book,lets not forget little jimmy he’s trying to run for an AG seat also, he’s another one that won’t work out.

09/17/2018 8:44 pm
1965buick

I am honestly curious what anyone would have against Jim Hill. If all elected officials had his honesty & decency, the world would be a better place.

09/17/2018 7:40 pm
rukidding

Most people can be judged by the company that they keep. It’s been mentioned who her supporters are so I’ll leave it at that since most people in the know are aware of this corrupt group. Then off course you have the nail in the coffin when The Tribune endorsed her. What more information does an informed voter need to vote no?

09/17/2018 4:25 pm
sharshofar

As an attendee of the Arroyo Grande Candidates forum, Ms. Ray’s closing remarks were “Who do you trust, look at who is endorsing each candidate, trust your gut.” Well I did look at who is endorsing Caren Ray and most of her endorsors are of concern to me such as John Shoals, Linda Austin, and Barabra Nichols, they all sit as Chair/Commissioners of the Sanitation District. If Caren is placed as a Commissioner/Chair on the Sanitation District which she will be if she is elected Mayor, the ratepayers (that’s us) will not be represented as they all speak as one voice protecting each other from disclosure. Former South County Sanitation District chief administrator John Wallace ( who endorsed Caren) reached a plea agreement for felony conflict-of-interest charges that called for him to plead to misdemeanors and pay about $60,000 to Sanitation district and Avila CSD. Wallace pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of a penal code section prohibiting public officials from negotiating contracts in which they have a financial interest. A very graphic picture has been painted, my gut Caren Ray is to keep the man who has been watching my wallet in the office of, Mayor of Arroyo Grande Jim Hill.
The opinion of Julie Tacker is correct and quite frankly all of the ratepayers were saved a lot of money because Mayor Hill was looking out (the only one) for us, we can”t afford to have the Sanitation District go back to the way it was.

09/17/2018 4:01 pm
Julie

In the spirit of transparency, here is the link to the 2011 Grand Jury Report and a transcript of Caren Ray’s comments in response to it.

https://www.scribd.com/document/56971319/Grand-jury-report-on-South-San-Luis-Obispo-County-Sanitation-District

and https://www.scribd.com/document/388825695/Caren-Ray-speaks-to-2011-Wallace-Road-show-pdf

09/17/2018 3:50 pm
truther7

As someone who has been following Mr. Hill’s actions from his time on the Oceano CSD Board, to being the representative from Arroyo Grande on the South San. District, and as mayor of Arroyo Grande, I have nothing but the utmost respect for this man. He speaks truth to power, which few politicians have the capability of doing. For Ms. Ray to consider Mr. Hill “no longer effective,” when he is one of the most effective leaders in SLO County, is astounding, but she is dead wrong! Time and again, I have seen this smart, mild mannered elected official, speak up for what is right–reminding me of a quote from President, Teddy Roosevelt: “Speak softy, and carry a big stick.” Mr. Hill has made a remarkable difference by not siding with the usual cronies, but stepping out of the box to resolve difficult issues that others have not had the guts to deal with. It’s too bad SLO County doesn’t have more politicians of the caliber of Jim Hill. I say BRAVO Mayor Hill, and may you continue on in the fine and true tradition you have already established, befitting the position of mayor of Arroyo Grande, in the coming election!

09/17/2018 3:26 pm
Kevin Rice

Caren Ray is a continuing disaster for SLO County; a pillar for entrenched cronyism and backwards thought.

09/17/2018 2:54 pm
discloser

…and who sides with conflict of interest, mismanagement, overspending, and a culture of fear and who does not.

09/17/2018 2:44 pm
