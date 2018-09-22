Atascadero teacher allegedly victimized at least 20 kids

September 22, 2018

A 48-year-old Atascadero Unified School District teacher who allegedly videotaped his female students’ underwear victimized at least 20 children, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Chris Lynn Berdoll is now facing 44 felony child pornography charges. Berdoll is a sixth grade teacher at the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy.

On Aug. 30, the Atascadero school district notified the city’s police department about a teacher who had possibly video-recorded the undergarments of female students. Investigators then searched Berdoll’s Atascadero home and officers arrested him.

Police referred the case to the district attorney’s office on Sept. 13. Investigators have since identified several additional victims, leaving the total number of known victims to be 20, a DA’s press release states.

Prosecutors on Friday charged Berdoll with a total of 44 felony counts related to the production and possession of child pornography. Twenty-four of the counts consist of allegations that Berdoll used children under the age of 18 to pose or model alone with others for the purpose of preparing photographs to depict child pornography.

Police have previously said it appears none of the children victimized were physically molested. The DA’s office, though, is currently withholding further information about the victims.

Both Atascadero police and the DA’s Bureau of Investigations are continuing to investigate the case. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information that may lead to additional victims or witnesses to contact the Atascadero Police Department.

Berdoll is due to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. At the arraignment hearing, prosecutors will seek a criminal protective order to prohibit Berdoll from having any contact with any of the victims in the case.

The county sheriff’s office website does not list Berdoll as currently being in custody. Berdoll is on paid administrative leave from his teaching position.

