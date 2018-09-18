Burglar caught inside Arroyo Grande business

September 18, 2018

Arroyo Grande police disrupted a burglary that was in process early Sunday morning and arrested a man who broke into a business. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:20 a.m., an alarm went off at a business at 1154 E. Grand Avenue. The business was closed for renovations at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the front door open. They searched the inside of the building and found John Guevara, 23, hiding inside, police said.

Officers discovered a key lock box had been opened and that was how Guevara obtained access to the building.

Guevara had burglary tools in his possession, as well as a battery pack in his pocket he had removed from a burglary alarm control panel inside the business.

Officers arrested Guevara and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and prowling. Guevara remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.

