California to phase out fossil fuels for electricity by 2045

September 10, 2018

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a clean energy bill Monday and put the state on a path to move the generation of electricity completely off fossil fuels. [Cal Coast Times]

SB 100 requires California’s utilities to generate 60 percent of their energy from wind, solar and other specific renewable sources by 2030, a 10 percent increase to the current mandates. The bill also requires 100 percent fossil-free sources used to generate electricity by 2045.

“This bill and the executive order put California on a path to meet the goals of Paris and beyond,” Brown said. “It will not be immediate. But it must be done.”

Approval of the bill comes in the wake of a report detailing the effects of climate change on California. The state is facing a loss of up to two-thirds of its beaches to erosion and two-thirds of its water supply generated from the snow pack, according to the report.

Last year, Hawaii became the first state to commit to 100 percent clean energy.

At the signing ceremony, Brown also announced an executive order directing California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Carbon neutrality refers to achieving net zero carbon emissions by balancing a measured amount of carbon released with an equivalent amount sequestered or offset, or buying enough carbon credits to make up the difference.

