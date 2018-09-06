Front Page  »  

Cambria CSD to remove its general manager

September 6, 2018

Cambria General Manager Jerry Gruber

In a closed-session hearing last week, the Cambria Community Services District board decided to enter into negotiations on a separation agreement with CSD General Manager Jerry Gruber. [Cal Coast Times]

On Aug. 31, the CSD board of directors met in a special meeting to discuss Gruber’s employment status. Board members did not disclose a reason for doing so, but following closed session, it was announced that the CSD directors voted unanimously to negotiate a severance deal with Gruber.

Gruber has served as the Cambria CSD’s top executive since 2011. Over his tenure with the district, Gruber has come under fire over a variety of issues, including an expensive water project and multiple water and sewer rate hikes; discrepancies in CSD accounting; and Gruber’s high pay.

In 2016, Gruber received $237,843 in total pay, according to Transparent California. Three years prior when his salary was lower but he collected more than $75,000 in benefits, Gruber received $267,503 in total pay.

The Cambria CSD is currently in the process of hiking water and sewer rates. Next month, the district will hold a Proposition 218 hearing which, if a ratepayer protest fails, will clear the way for the latest rate hikes to take effect in November. The district has already had to postpone the Proposition 218 meeting and resend notices about it to ratepayers because of CSD mishaps while notifying the public.

During last week’s meeting, public commenters split for and against keeping Gruber as the CSD’s general manager. Commenters also criticized the lack of disclosure as to why Gruber’s employment status was being discussed.







1965buick

Over a quarter million bucks a year. Guy made off like a bandit.

09/06/2018 6:12 pm
kayaknut

In the private sector you fail at your job you are just fired, there’s the door do let it hit you on the way out. In the public sector when one fails at their job they have to “negotiate a severance deal”, WTF, and come on over a quarter of a million in salary and benefits for Cambria…. again WTF. Clearly the government doesn’t need more of our money in taxes and fees, if they can pay those types of salaries, in fact they need to have a lot of it taken back.

09/06/2018 3:25 pm
rukidding

What really needs to be investigated is the Cambria Community Service District. How in the world would anyone in their right mind pay someone this kind of money in a mini district? Oh yes, I forgot it’s SLO County and this stuff goes on all of the time with no repercussions. If the CSD had any huevos at all they would fire the guy with cause and not buy him off for his silence of what they all are doing.

09/06/2018 3:08 pm
Snoid

Gee who could have ever imagined this would happen Somebody needs to hire a movie producer to make a soap opera showcasing SLO counties pitiful goings on. Perhaps a new Guinness record for pay offs of gov employees also. 

09/06/2018 2:03 pm
