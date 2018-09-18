Congress to consider funding for locations affected by nuclear plant closures

In similar fashion to the state of California, the United States federal government could attempt to secure funding for agencies in areas like San Luis Obispo County that are taking hits to their budgets as a result of the decommissioning of nuclear power plants. [Cal Coast Times]

An annual appropriations bill that recently passed the United States House and Senate calls for the Department of Energy to study potential funding sources for municipalities affected by the decommissioning of nuclear plants. The study will focus on identifying public and private funds to support impacted municipalities, Congressman Salud Carbajal said.

“With the impending Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure, I am working to secure all available federal resources to help offset the economic impact of this decommissioning,” Carbajal said in a statement. “With this significant challenge also comes an opportunity to designate the Central Coast a renewable energy hub, by attracting new businesses that provide good-paying jobs in our community.”

Carbajal also touted legislation he introduced earlier this year to create energy opportunity zones for the renewable energy industry in regions impacted by nuclear power plant closures. The legislation would extend tax credits and introduce a new credit to encourage renewable energy business development in SLO County.

Last month, the California Legislature passed a bill that would award an $85 million settlement package to local agencies as compensation for lost tax revenue as a result of the closure of Diablo Canyon. The bill has yet to be signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

