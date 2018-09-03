Cyclist and car collide near Hearst Castle
September 3, 2018
A car and a bicyclist crashed Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 1 and Hearst Castle Road. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after 8 a.m., the crash knocked the cyclist onto the highway. A passing motorist used his car to block oncoming traffic from hitting the unconscious cyclist, according to the CHP.
After first responders arrived, the bicyclist regained conscious.
CHP officers are investigation the cause of the crash.
