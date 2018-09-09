Drive-by shooter fires into car and home in Santa Maria
September 9, 2018
Santa Maria police are searching for the person or persons who shot into a home and a car causing minor injuries to one victim late Friday evening, police said. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 11 p.m., shots were fired into a house where five people were located in the Depot Street and Orchard Avenue area. One person was struck with falling glass and suffered minor injuries.
Bullets also struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of the home.
The suspect or suspects fled in a car and have yet to be identified, police said.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines