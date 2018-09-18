Front Page  »  

Grover Beach staffers picket city hall, consider strike

September 18, 2018

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple city workers marched around Grover Beach City Hall Monday during the city council meeting in protest of the city’s stalled negotiation with the employee union. [Cal Coast Times]

For six months, the union and the city were unable to reach an agreement over cost of living increases. The city had offered employees a 1.5 percent increase in pay while the consumer price index is over 3 percent and employee health costs have risen.

“Our members have families that need to eat, need to have housing and need to pay for the other necessities of life,” the union said in a press release. “Being amongst the lowest paid employees and with many already having to commute long distances, the offer provided by the city is simply not adequate for our members to keep pace.”

For decades, Grover Beach city employees have remained the lowest paid city employees in the county. The Local 620 includes city office, planning, public works and parks and recreation employees. Many of these employees agreed to financial concessions, including furloughs, in 2012 because of budget shortfalls.

Over the past few years, the Grover Beach City Council has voted to approve multiple marijuana dispensaries in an attempt to raise revenue coming into the city.

In Nov. 2017, the Grover Beach City Council voted to double their monthly stipends. With the increase, council members now receive $600 monthly, and the mayor is paid $750 a month.

In an effort to reach an agreement, the union lowered their requested cost of living increase to 2.5 percent. The city denied the request and has ended negotiations.

As a result, union members picketed the council meeting in an attempt to bring the city back to the negotiating table. Several members of the Local 620 said they are considering striking if the city refuses to reopen negotiations.







JordanJ

These are hard working employees, many who have been with the city for more than a decade. Why I think in many cases public employees are overpaid, this is not the case here. While the council doubles their own pay and spends big on consultants and management, they want these employees to make less every year because of cost of living increases and health care costs.

The council could care less about the employees who keep the city going while they kiss the feet of the pot store owners. Disgusting!

09/18/2018 3:14 pm
kayaknut

There’s the door, I’m sure many other qualified workers can found found elsewhere that wouldn’t mind a job where you can retire much earlier than regular folks and collect 100%+ of your salary with benefits and be able to get another job in government and not have your pension cut.

09/18/2018 2:57 pm
Stunned

Grover has long been the lowest paid city workers that I know of. Why anyone would drive a long distance to get there is beyond me. I would encourage the union to accept the offer and move on or accept the fact that Grover doesn’t seem to be in the mood to negotiate.

09/18/2018 2:13 pm
rukidding

Everyone knows that Grover Beach is at the bottom of the totem Pole. I would have to say that Grover Beach offers what might be the most affordable housing in the county, so why commute? Then there is always the option and quit your job and go out and see how the real world works. Should just be glad to have a job with benefits.

09/18/2018 2:40 pm
Ben Daho

What s wrong with you? These are human beings. They shouldn’t have to work 2 jobs to make ends meet. Can they come to YOU for a better job? Why do some people say “Just go get a better job”? really? How many interviews can YOU get in a month? When? Do you call in sick to go interview? do they have an opening, AND have a better deal than the current position? Do they do interviews on weekends or evenings? “quit your job and go see how the real world works” THIS is the real world. You fight for what you want. this time it’s with picket signs. You’re a sick person. What have YOU done for higher wages?

09/18/2018 2:51 pm
