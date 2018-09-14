Hunter mistaken for deer, shot

September 14, 2018

A man in his 60s suffered a bullet wound to the shoulder in a hunting accident that occurred late Thursday in the Caliente Mountain Range near the Carrizo Plain National Monument, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. [Cal Coast Times]

While six people were hunting deer in the mountains near Cuyama, one hunter saw movement in the brush and fired a high-powered rifle, Fish and Wildlife Capt. Todd Tognazzini said. Instead of hitting a deer, the bullet struck the victim in the shoulder.

The victim suffered injuries and was flown to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield. He is expected to survive.

Sheriff’s deputies came out to the scene and determined no foul play was involved in the shooting. However, Tognazinni said the shooting was prompted by unsafe hunting practices.

In order to legally shoot a deer in California, a hunter must make sure the deer is a male and has at least one branched antler, Tognazzini said. Fish and Wildlife personnel are conducting an investigation into Thursday’s shooting.

