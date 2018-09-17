Front Page  »  

Injured hiker airlifted off Islay Hill

September 17, 2018

A CHP helicopter airlifted an injured woman off the top of Islay Hill Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo. [KSBY]

The hiker severely injured her ankle while on the hill off of Orcutt Road. Emergency crews reached the woman using an all-terrain rescue vehicle, as well as the helicopter.

After hoisting the woman up from the hill, the helicopter transported the hiker to the hospital. The rescue operation took about 90 minutes to complete.







Kidholm

That’s one costly sprained ankle.

09/17/2018 5:32 pm
tomsquawk

hope she has insurance

09/17/2018 11:23 am
kayaknut

No worry, this is California, if she can’t pay for it the taxpayers will foot the bill

09/17/2018 3:42 pm
