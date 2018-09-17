Injured hiker airlifted off Islay Hill

September 17, 2018

A CHP helicopter airlifted an injured woman off the top of Islay Hill Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo. [KSBY]

The hiker severely injured her ankle while on the hill off of Orcutt Road. Emergency crews reached the woman using an all-terrain rescue vehicle, as well as the helicopter.

After hoisting the woman up from the hill, the helicopter transported the hiker to the hospital. The rescue operation took about 90 minutes to complete.

