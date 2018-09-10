kayaker rescued near Shell Beach

September 10, 2018

A kayaker fell into the water and was in distress near Shell Beach Monday morning but was rescued following a multi-agency effort. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7 a.m., emergency personnel learned of a kayaker who was in distress near Dinosaur Caves Park. The kayaker reportedly fell out of his boat and was unable to get to shore, according to Cal Fire.

Rescue swimmers and harbor patrol personnel located the kayaker and brought him aboard a Port San Luis rescue boat. The kayaker was then transported to Avila Beach.

No one suffered injuries during the incident.

Loading...