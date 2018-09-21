Knife wielding man robs Atascadero gas station

A man with a knife robbed an Atascadero Chevron station of alcohol Thursday evening, then successfully evaded officers from multiple law enforcement agencies who were trying to catch him. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8:25 p.m., a man entered the Chevron station in the 8900 block of Montecito Avenue, brandished a large knife and stole alcohol, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and set up a perimeter.

The Atascadero K-9 unit, county sheriff’s deputies and probation officers helped police conduct a search for the suspect. During the search, officers spotted the suspect, who then fled by foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, who is approximately 40 years old and has a gray goatee. Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department watch commander at (805) 461-5051.

