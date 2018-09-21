Knife wielding man robs Atascadero gas station
September 21, 2018
A man with a knife robbed an Atascadero Chevron station of alcohol Thursday evening, then successfully evaded officers from multiple law enforcement agencies who were trying to catch him. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 8:25 p.m., a man entered the Chevron station in the 8900 block of Montecito Avenue, brandished a large knife and stole alcohol, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and set up a perimeter.
The Atascadero K-9 unit, county sheriff’s deputies and probation officers helped police conduct a search for the suspect. During the search, officers spotted the suspect, who then fled by foot.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, who is approximately 40 years old and has a gray goatee. Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department watch commander at (805) 461-5051.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines