Large pod of dolphins spotted off the Central Coast, video

September 8, 2018

During the past week, a superpod of dolphins has worked together to corral schools of small fish in the Pacific Ocean off Monterey. [Cal Coast Times]

Patrick Webster, the social media content creator at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, filmed a large group of the mammals on Monday. During this time of year, dolphins and whales are often spotted closer to shore as they feed on large groups of small fish.

