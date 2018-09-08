Large pod of dolphins spotted off the Central Coast, video
September 8, 2018
During the past week, a superpod of dolphins has worked together to corral schools of small fish in the Pacific Ocean off Monterey. [Cal Coast Times]
Patrick Webster, the social media content creator at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, filmed a large group of the mammals on Monday. During this time of year, dolphins and whales are often spotted closer to shore as they feed on large groups of small fish.
