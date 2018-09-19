Lucia Mar Unified School District selects new superintendent

Andy Stenson had been serving as acting superintendent since Raynee Daley stepped down last month, citing health issues. On Tuesday, the board voted to hire Stenson as Dayley’s permanent replacement, effective Jan. 1. [Cal Coast Times]

Stenson has lived in Arroyo Grande for the last 18 years, during which he has held numerous positions with the Lucia Mar Unified School District, including physical education instructional assistant at Harloe Elementary, teacher at Fairgrove Elementary, assistant principal at Judkins Middle School and principal of both Fairgrove Elementary and Mesa Middle School. More recently, Stenson served as assistant superintendent of curriculum and assistant superintendent of business.

“Andy Stenson knows our school district inside and out and is a proven leader. His roots are in our community,” board Vice-President Vern Dahl said.

