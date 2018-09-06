Probation for woman who called bomb threat into Camp Roberts

A woman who called in a bomb threat targeting Camp Roberts will avoid spending more time in jail and instead serve three years of probation. [Tribune]

On Oct. 1, 2016, Joyce Ann Perkins, 61, called 911 and reported three bombs would go off at Camp Roberts that afternoon. At the time, Perkins was an employee of Camp San Luis Obispo.

Authorities placed Camp Roberts on lockdown, and multiple agencies from San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties conducted an investigation. Officers did not find any explosives, and officials lifted the lockdown on the evening of Oct. 1.

CHP and Army National Guard investigators continued a probe into the incident for nearly two months. On Nov. 30, 2016, officers arrested Perkins at Camp San Luis Obispo.

Earlier this summer, Perkins reached a plea deal with prosecutors, and on July 11, she pleaded no contest to a felony count of falsely reporting a bomb threat. On Wednesday, Perkins was sentenced to three years of formal probation.

Perkins must also attend behavioral health treatment court. After completing two years of probation, Perkins may request that the court reduce her conviction to a misdemeanor.

It is unclear how much time Perkins spent in jail. Following her arrest, she was placed on administrative leave and her current employment status with Camp San Luis Obispo is unknown.

