Santa Maria man shot, stabbed, killed

September 1, 2018

Santa Maria police are investigating the violent murder of a man who was found with gunshot and stabs wounds early Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 1 a.m., dispatchers sent officers to the area of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road for a report of shots fired. Officers attempted to revive the victim, who died at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released until his next of kin can be notified.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Detective Andrew Brice at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261.

