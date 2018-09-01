Santa Maria man shot, stabbed, killed
September 1, 2018
Santa Maria police are investigating the violent murder of a man who was found with gunshot and stabs wounds early Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 1 a.m., dispatchers sent officers to the area of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road for a report of shots fired. Officers attempted to revive the victim, who died at the scene.
The victim’s name is not being released until his next of kin can be notified.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Detective Andrew Brice at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines