SLO City Council votes to remove multiple parking spaces

September 5, 2018

SLO City Council standing near bike rack outside City Hall: Andy Pease, Heidi Harmon, Dan Rivorie, Carlyn Christianson and Aaron Gomez.

Correction: SLO City Council voted to take away one side of Broad Street on Tuesday, not both sides of the street. In the staff report, the city stated option C, which the city council voted for, included both sides of the street. However, Councilman Dan Rivorie noted the vote did not include 33 parking spaces.

To the dismay of some local residents, the San Luis Obispo City Council endorsed a plan Tuesday night to replace dozens of on-street parking spaces with bike lanes reducing parking for area residents. [Cal Coast Times]

In 1983, mayoral candidate Keith Gurnee built a home on a small lot on Broad Street with a creek running through the center of the property. At that time, the city provided Gurnee a variance allowing him not to have a garage or a driveway based on the availability of on-street parking.

Because of the council’s decision to remove all on-street parking from three block on Broad Street, Gurnee is left with reduced parking on his block.

“It is an action to deliberately devalue a neighborhood,” Gurnee said. “Plus my wife is disabled. She has a handicap plaquer, she is not going to be able to hike in from two blocks away with the groceries.

“Because of the impacts on my children visiting, my disabled wife, and the valuation of my property, I may have no choice but to consider litigation.”

In April, the San Luis Obispo council adopted the Anholm Bikeway Plan for the Anholm neighborhood located between Highway 101 and Foothill Boulevard. At the time, because of vocal opposition to the proposed bicycle boulevards, the council approved a plan that consisted of traffic calming and diversion measures, rather than the removal of parking spaces to create bike lanes.

However, bicycle advocates argued the initial plan did not sufficiently address bicycle safety issues in the neighborhood, and the council agreed to reconsider the matter.

On Tuesday, the council was presented with options including traffic diversion, traffic calming and the removal of parking spaces to create Class IV bike lanes. The council voted 3-2 in favor of the removal of on-street parking on one side of Chorro Street from Lincoln to Mission streets, as well as the removal of parking on one side of Broad Street from Mission Street to Ramona Drive.

Mayor Heidi Harmon and council members Dan Rivorie and Aaron Gomez voted in favor of the bikeway plan. Council members Andy Pease and Carlyn Christianson dissented.

The removal of parking spaces will make room for two-way bike lanes.

Critics say the plan will reduce property values and force some residents who do not have driveways to park on streets other than the ones on which they live.

SLO’s efforts to significantly boost the amount of bicycle traffic in the city have become a contentious campaign issue, with Mayor Heidi Harmon supporting the bike lane plans and Gurnee opposing them.







aaron g

There are a couple MAJOR factual inaccuracies in this article. 1) The parking in front of Mr. Gurnee’s house aka “handicap person’s parking” is not being eliminated under this plan. Parking on the opposite side of Broad will be removed for the one way protected cycle lane heading toward downtown. 2) 56 parking spots, not 89 parking spots as this article states, will be removed. Most of which are on Chorro, not Broad. Mr. Gurnee or anyone for that matter does have the ability to apply with the City for the creation of a dedicated handicap parking space to replace dedicated on street parking. Anyone with a handicap placard would be allowed to use this space. It is imperative that news organizations report factual information. I hope that Cal Coast will take the time to correct this misinformation.

09/06/2018 2:58 pm 
09/06/2018 2:58 pm
Jorge Estrada

Certainly there has been a taking from what was approved by the city. Why don’t the bikes just share the road as the vehicle code allows? Which street will be nex, Higuera or Marsh?

09/05/2018 8:57 pm 
09/05/2018 8:57 pm
Jorge Estrada

Additionally, the compensation should come from the Cities Executive Welfare Fund.

09/06/2018 5:43 am 
09/06/2018 5:43 am
Myself

This is just plain wrong, there should be no way that the city could do this.

09/05/2018 8:47 pm 
09/05/2018 8:47 pm
tomsquawk

for the biking mayor

09/05/2018 3:12 pm 
09/05/2018 3:12 pm
rukidding

This could prove to be very interesting. Most city governments have two ways to identify the boundaries for private properties. Most people assume that their property ends at or near the sidewalks in front of their home where there is usually a certified property corner. These boundary markers are usually used to determine the nature of the property related to zoning issues, property uses etc.. But then at the same time some Title Companies will say that the properties actually go to the center of the street and are used by the cities via a long term easement agreement. This is usually substantiated when there is damage to the sidewalk, curb gutter & sidewalk and landscape areas where the city will require the property owner to maintain or even repair them. So SLO what is it?

09/05/2018 2:49 pm 
09/05/2018 2:49 pm
kayaknut

Not sure what clarifying the property boundary would have to do with what the city is doing within their (possible) easement.

09/05/2018 5:41 pm 
09/05/2018 5:41 pm
rukidding

You got it-clarification? Would be interesting what the verbage is for the easement.

09/06/2018 3:10 pm 
09/06/2018 3:10 pm
Rich in MB

The Progressive Values of Bikes over People is on Display.
But don’t worry, you can sleep in a tent in one of the SLO Homeless parks and get free needles.

09/05/2018 2:17 pm 
09/05/2018 2:17 pm
AmericaTheFree

Just can’t pass up a chance to belittle those you neither understand or care about, huh? Can’t stick to the topic, probably don’t understand it, and then just gotta play the fear card with the homeless, again, bein’ the scapegoats to your total ignorance. No wonder the progressives are gainin’ traction in SLO political world, folks like you Rich just prove their point(s) every time you open up your apathetic ignorant mouth. Good Job, Bucko!

09/05/2018 10:32 pm 
09/05/2018 10:32 pm
Snoid

Dont play the boo hoo card there ATF.  Trip on down to Pismo or the SLO Mission and plenty of them are where they are out of choice. Like your handle says, America the Free and that’s how plenty look at it. Progressives are gaining traction, that funny chit there haus. I liken it to mindless idiots on the move that are never satisfied or happy.

09/06/2018 2:13 pm 
09/06/2018 2:13 pm
﻿